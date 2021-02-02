Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Up 40.8% in January

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.38. 63,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,269,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after acquiring an additional 801,403 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,241,000 after acquiring an additional 473,171 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,982,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.