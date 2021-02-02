Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Trex by 92.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth about $215,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 95.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

