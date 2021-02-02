Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Central Securities stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,047. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35. Central Securities has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $34.32.

Get Central Securities alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,859.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Price Blackford purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,102.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,908 shares of company stock worth $373,458 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 25.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 9.7% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at about $692,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.