Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.35

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.35 and last traded at $153.54, with a volume of 24200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.73.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

Get Zendesk alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.20.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $1,976,183.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.