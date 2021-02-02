Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.35

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.35 and last traded at $153.54, with a volume of 24200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.73.
ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.
The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
About Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
