Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,462 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.93. 84,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,498. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -210.20 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,219,506 shares of company stock worth $86,462,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

