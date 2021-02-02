Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Rises By 42.1%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.58% of The European Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EEA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

