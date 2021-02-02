Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.80. The stock had a trading volume of 89,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,561. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.39 and a 1-year high of $294.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.49 and a 200 day moving average of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.69 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,003 shares of company stock worth $59,077,170. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

