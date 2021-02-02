Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading Up 28.8% This Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for about $381.84 or 0.01083645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $76.37 million and $12.52 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00142906 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00066056 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00254660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00064025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00037515 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

