$0.59 EPS Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. Meritor reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. 14,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $680,169.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $256,552.02. Insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 124.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.