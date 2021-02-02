Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,338,000 after purchasing an additional 122,559 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

