Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.05 on Tuesday, hitting $521.52. 28,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $487.02 and its 200 day moving average is $454.91. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

