Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises about 3.5% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

FNDB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

