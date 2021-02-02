Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,170 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 500.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.