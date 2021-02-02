$278.32 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post $278.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.64 million to $312.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $345.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enova International.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,653. Enova International has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a market cap of $843.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

