Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.06. 47,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.55 and its 200-day moving average is $238.24. The firm has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.