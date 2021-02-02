Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,663.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. 1,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.53.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.