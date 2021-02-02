Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.10 on Tuesday, hitting $248.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.96 and its 200 day moving average is $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.90.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.