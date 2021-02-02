Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of U. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $214,844,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $124,822,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,332. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $22,770,191.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,998,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $4,332,246.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,121.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

