SPC Financial Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 270,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,188 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $4,954,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

