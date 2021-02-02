SPC Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,605,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $10,612,549.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,341,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

