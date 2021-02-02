Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Premier updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.26-2.39 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.26-2.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. 31,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,126. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Premier alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.