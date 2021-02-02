Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Raised by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $62.89. 379,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,171,168. The company has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.