Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,155. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.