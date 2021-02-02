Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

