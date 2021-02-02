Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,392 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $68.99. 47,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $93.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

