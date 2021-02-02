First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,770 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 3.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $29,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

FTCS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. 13,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,214. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

