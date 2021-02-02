Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.32.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.