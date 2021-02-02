Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.4% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. 61 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,498. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.