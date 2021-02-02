Wolf Group Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Employers were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Employers by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.81. 626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $894.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of -0.03.

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at $122,165.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,774 shares of company stock valued at $148,307. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.