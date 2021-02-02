Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 129,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

