Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.23 Million

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post $67.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.86 million and the lowest is $66.59 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $35.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $161.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.61 million to $161.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $287.68 million, with estimates ranging from $279.08 million to $296.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. 1,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

