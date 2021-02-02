T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.97 Billion

Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report sales of $19.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 billion and the lowest is $19.52 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $11.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $70.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.61 billion to $75.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.82 billion to $80.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.93. 122,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,722. The stock has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

