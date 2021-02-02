County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.28 Million

Equities analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post $12.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $11.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $49.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.60 million to $49.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.01 million, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $51.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other County Bancorp news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at $592,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Insiders have sold 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660 in the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in County Bancorp by 115.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 million, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.