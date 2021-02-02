Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

LLY traded down $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $198.90. 82,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,974,927. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.99.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

