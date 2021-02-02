CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000.

RSP stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.40. 144,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,400. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

