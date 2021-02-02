ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $37.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $37.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,264,551. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

