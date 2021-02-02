Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.
Shares of AKTS traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. 34,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,895. The company has a market cap of $725.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
