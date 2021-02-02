DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 3,554 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 592,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,403,807. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

