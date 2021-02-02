iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,848 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $25,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,925,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $123.41. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average is $111.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

