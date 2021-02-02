SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. 27,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,013. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $45.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.