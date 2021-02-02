Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 83,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 259,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,238 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,411 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15.

