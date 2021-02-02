SPC Financial Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 110,283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

