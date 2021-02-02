Bender Robert & Associates Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 55,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,907. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

