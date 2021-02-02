Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Decreases By 18.9%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 73,645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $2,656,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:COCP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 93,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

COCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.