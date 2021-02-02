Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vontier Put Options (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,624% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,578. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at $4,419,000. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

