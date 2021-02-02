National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. Newmont has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

