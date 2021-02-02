AIDUS TOKEN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $259,234.00 (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $259,234.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00065688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.58 or 0.00850041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,753.50 or 0.05008925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00036062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014780 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

