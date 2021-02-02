Spiking Achieves Market Cap of $320,546.56 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 89.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $320,546.56 and approximately $7.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 89.6% against the US dollar. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

