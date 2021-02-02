Ultra Hits Market Cap of $41.93 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $41.93 million and $804,851.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,007.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.01214822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00513155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008495 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

