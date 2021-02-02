Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is CAPROCK Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,893,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,919,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.05 on Tuesday, reaching $351.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

